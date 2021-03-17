A 30 point drop for the FTSE 100 chimes with the overall atmosphere in markets, which remain cautious as traders look to the FOMC meeting.
Indecision reigns across markets as we await the Fed decision later on. Gains for the Dow and Dax contrast with losses for most other indices, and in particular the Nasdaq has come in for some selling, continuing the theme of underperforming tech names. The onus is now on the Fed to provide some clarity on what it will do next, or at least telegraph something clearer on the topic to appease markets that have moved towards an expectation of earlier rate forecasts. Some might argue that Powell has already been fairly clear on this, but markets can be very obtuse when the mood takes them, and in this clash of expectations we can usually find a good dose of volatility. As if to underline their point, investors took the 10-year yield to its highest level in over a year, pre-empting the likely upgrade to economic forecasts released this evening.
It is however likely that, barring some dramatic miscommunication tonight, a relief rally will take place that will restore the more optimistic tone in markets of late. There are certainly reasons to remain positive in the longer-run, as the economic recovery takes hold. Stocks can prosper even with higher interest rates, although the leadership of the market may change. Policies remain accommodative on both the monetary and fiscal stance, so while tech stocks may struggle it makes sense to expect the post-Covid bull market to continue, and perhaps even move into a higher gear.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
