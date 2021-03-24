Heading into the close the FTSE 100 is 20 points higher, while on Wall Street the Dow has added 300 points in the first part of the session.



Continental European markets continue to struggle, but in the US the Dow and S&P 500 are moving higher in the wake of more strong PMI readings around the globe, and notably in the US. Tech stocks have been left trailing behind however as the yield surge picks up. At present the market is very much in the mood of ‘either/or’, with either tech or small caps in favour, the growth-value trade being bounced around from day-to-day in a manner that makes it hard for investors to assess the next big move. It is hard to kick the habit of being long big tech, and the dominant market position of some of the FANG stocks means they will keep being cash gushers, but the temptation to try and get on board the small-cap/value/reopening economy trade (delete as appropriate) is very strong. Today’s winner appears to be the Dow, which has benefited from the rebound in ‘old economy’ names like Chevron and Caterpillar, putting it back on a course to retest 33,000 if it can hold its momentum into the end of the quarter.



After a tough day yesterday crude oil is rebounding after the growth in stockpiles slowed to 1.9 million barrels from 2.4 million last week. This dropoff in the pace of inventory increases comes as data point towards a rebound in travel activity, or at least an impending one as lockdowns ease, and may well help crude oil rally to new heights assuming that demand growth manages to exceed somewhat optimistic expectations.