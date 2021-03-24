Heading into the close the FTSE 100 is 20 points higher, while on Wall Street the Dow has added 300 points in the first part of the session.
Continental European markets continue to struggle, but in the US the Dow and S&P 500 are moving higher in the wake of more strong PMI readings around the globe, and notably in the US. Tech stocks have been left trailing behind however as the yield surge picks up. At present the market is very much in the mood of ‘either/or’, with either tech or small caps in favour, the growth-value trade being bounced around from day-to-day in a manner that makes it hard for investors to assess the next big move. It is hard to kick the habit of being long big tech, and the dominant market position of some of the FANG stocks means they will keep being cash gushers, but the temptation to try and get on board the small-cap/value/reopening economy trade (delete as appropriate) is very strong. Today’s winner appears to be the Dow, which has benefited from the rebound in ‘old economy’ names like Chevron and Caterpillar, putting it back on a course to retest 33,000 if it can hold its momentum into the end of the quarter.
After a tough day yesterday crude oil is rebounding after the growth in stockpiles slowed to 1.9 million barrels from 2.4 million last week. This dropoff in the pace of inventory increases comes as data point towards a rebound in travel activity, or at least an impending one as lockdowns ease, and may well help crude oil rally to new heights assuming that demand growth manages to exceed somewhat optimistic expectations.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
Shallow XAU/USD rebound fails to convince bulls
XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Wednesday. USD starts to gather strength as 10-year US T-bond yield turns north. Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a bearish bias.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.