The British pound was little changed after the relatively mixed UK economic data. According to the Office of National Statistics, the economy expanded by 4.8% in the second quarter after sliding by 1.6% in the previous quarter. The economy rocketed by 22% on a year-on-year basis. This performance was excellent since the country started to pare back most of its Covid restrictions in the quarter. Meanwhile, the construction output dipped by 1.3% in June while the industrial and manufacturing production rose by 0.7% and 0.2%. These numbers show that the UK economy is starting to cool down as the number of Delta variant rise.

Global stocks were relatively mixed after China hinted that the government will continue flexing its muscle in business in the next five years. In a statement, the country’s cabinet said that it will expand government legislation and build a modern regulatory environment. While the statement was vague, analysts believe that it signals that China will continue with its aggressive policies that have seen a steep decline in its companies. Recently, the country has asked food delivery companies, gaming, e-commerce, and other tech firms to change their business model. For example, a food delivery firm like Meituan will need to start classifying its riders as employees while firms like Alibaba and JD will need to share data.

The US dollar held steady even after a relatively hawkish statement by a senior Federal Reserve official. In a statement to the Financial Times, Fed’s Mary Daly said that the bank will likely start tapering its asset purchases later this year, helped by the strong recovery. Recent data has shown that the labour market has tightened while inflation is substantially above the Fed’s target of 2.0%. Her comments came a day after the US published the relatively strong inflation numbers.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair is trading at 1.1742, which is slightly above the key support level at 1.1700. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved slightly below the key resistance level at 1.1750. It is also below the 25-day and 50-day moving average. Further, it seems like the pair is forming a break and retest pattern by moving to the resistance at 1.1750. It has also formed an inverted cup and handle pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the downward trend with the next key level being at 1.1700.

US30

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped to an all-time high of $35,500 as US stocks kept rising. The index rose above the key resistance level at $35,170, where it struggled moving above before. It has also surged above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Additionally, the momentum and Stochastic oscillators have kept rising. Therefore, the index will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at $36,000.

GER30

Like the Dow Jones, the German DAX index jumped to an all-time high of €15,878. This price was slightly higher than the key resistance at €15,805, which was the highest level in July. It remains above the key moving averages while most oscillators have been in a strong upward trend. Therefore, the DAX will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at 16,000.