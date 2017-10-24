Dow 30 Cash CFD Forecast: 300 point drop likely, Yen to strengthen?

The Dow 30 index dropped 54 points or 0.23% to 23,273 levels on Monday. The CFD currently trades at 23,318 levels. The technical charts suggest the index could suffer a 300 point drop this week.

US 30 Cash 4-hour chart - Bearish divergence

The above chart shows:

Bearish price RSI divergence

Bearish price MFI (money flow divergence) divergence

The rising trend line is seen offering support around 23,000 levels

The 50-MA, the 100-MA and the 200-MA are all sloping upwards and positioned well below the other in favor of the bulls.

A pullback to 23,000 levels is likely in a day or two.

A sustained move below the rising trend line support would open up downside towards the 4-hour 200-MA of 22,577 levels.

Drop in Dow could boost Yen

A drop in Dow could result in a minor bout of risk aversion in the financial markets. Thus, the Yen may find bids and the Dollar-Yen pair may test demand around the rising trend line support of 112.80-112.60 levels.

USD/JPY daily chart

The trend line sloping upwards from the Sep 8 low and Oct 16 low is seen offering support around 112.60 levels. The support will shift higher to 112.80-112.90 levels by Thursday.