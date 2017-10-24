Dow 30 Cash CFD Forecast: 300 point drop likely, Yen to strengthen?
The Dow 30 index dropped 54 points or 0.23% to 23,273 levels on Monday. The CFD currently trades at 23,318 levels. The technical charts suggest the index could suffer a 300 point drop this week.
US 30 Cash 4-hour chart - Bearish divergence
The above chart shows:
- Bearish price RSI divergence
- Bearish price MFI (money flow divergence) divergence
- The rising trend line is seen offering support around 23,000 levels
- The 50-MA, the 100-MA and the 200-MA are all sloping upwards and positioned well below the other in favor of the bulls.
View
- A pullback to 23,000 levels is likely in a day or two.
- A sustained move below the rising trend line support would open up downside towards the 4-hour 200-MA of 22,577 levels.
Drop in Dow could boost Yen
A drop in Dow could result in a minor bout of risk aversion in the financial markets. Thus, the Yen may find bids and the Dollar-Yen pair may test demand around the rising trend line support of 112.80-112.60 levels.
USD/JPY daily chart
The trend line sloping upwards from the Sep 8 low and Oct 16 low is seen offering support around 112.60 levels. The support will shift higher to 112.80-112.90 levels by Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.