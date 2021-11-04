Dovish surprises force yields lower

Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.

The last 24 hours has highlighted just how challenging the current environment is for central banks, with the Fed and BoE both adopting a surprisingly cautious approach that flies in the face of what markets have been positioning for. This in the same week that the RBA abandoned its rate targeting, days after allowing the 2024 yield to surge.

It would appear policymakers can't make up their minds, which makes communicating upcoming policy changes to the rest of us difficult, to say the least. Granted, the Fed's decision to start tapering was as well communicated as it could have been, it was fully priced in and came to the surprise of no one.

But on issues where there isn't total agreement, central banks appear to be winging it and hoping the rest of us keep up. The tweaks to the Fed's communication on the transitory nature of inflation appeared to be constructed to appease everyone and tell us very little, like their reassurance that tapering pace can be increased or decreased depending on the economy and inflation.

My reading of the transitory language is that they may be planning to phase it out as everyone has become too hung up on what it actually means. It's stopped being useful. But to abandon it out of the blue would have been viewed as hawkish and the FOMC probably wanted to avoid a nasty shock. Powell was also able to dodge the interest rate question but won't be afforded that luxury next month when the new dot plot is released.

Which brings us to the BoE today and the rate hike that never was. Investors were seemingly torn on whether the central bank would take the plunge, as it seems was the MPC, but it was surprising that after all of the comments we've had recently, that the vote wasn't even close.

And while waiting to see what impact the furlough scheme ending had on the labour market is logical, it doesn't change the fact that they have been preparing us for rate hikes to get to grips with high inflation, not a booming economy. It seems policymakers got cold feet and opted to kick the can down the road, make it December's problem.

While policymakers, including Governor Bailey, refused to comment on market expectations and how realistic they are, they did suggest that market pricing would bring inflation a little below target over the medium term which perhaps suggests they think it's a little too high. But maybe I'm just reading too much into it.

In the last few months, we've gone from inflation being a little high but transitory, to too high and still kind of transitory, albeit for longer than hoped and necessitating some action, to the Fed and BoE adopting a very cautious approach and getting cold feet. With that in mind, who knows where we'll be in 12 weeks, let alone 12 months. But with markets and central banks now increasingly not on the same page - whether that be the Fed, BoE, RBA, even the CBRT as a more drastic example - something needs to improve.

OPEC+ stands firm on output targets

One group that has been very consistent in their communication is OPEC+ and today was no different. Producers opted to maintain monthly output increases at 400,000 barrels per day, despite growing pressure from consuming countries including the US. The decision will come as a surprise to no one given their communication recently.

The group is seemingly very comfortable with current price levels and wary of the potential for demand to fall in the coming months if Covid cases rise. That may change by the time they next meet on 2 December, if demand remains firm and prices jump above $90, for example, but even that may not be enough.

The fact that crude prices have fluctuated today but remain relatively unchanged from Wednesday's close suggests traders have learned nothing new from OPEC+ today and the correction we're seeing may have a little further to run.

Gold jumps as central banks get cold feet

Gold prices have jumped more than 1% today and came close to $1,800 before giving back some of those gains. This is despite the dollar also performing well today in contrast to their usual inverse relationship. In fact, they have moved in tandem over the last couple of days which has been an interesting development.

Yields have tumbled on the back of the cautious actions from the Fed and BoE and it seems that the dollar is simply doing well by default. Lower yields are typically good for gold, which has shown itself to be remarkably resilient in the face of rising yields in recent weeks. Now it seems its getting its reward.

Whether that will be enough to see it back above $1,800 is another thing. It's been a strong area of resistance for the yellow metal. Maybe this will be the week it can finally close above. And with the US jobs data due tomorrow, that could be the catalyst if we get a surprisingly poor report.

Can bitcoin hold on to test the highs?

Bitcoin is slipping again today and could be set to test $60,000 once more. It found decent support around here yesterday and recovered strongly and we may see more of the same as it closes in on that level. A move below could see a continuation of the post-ETF correction while another rebound could inspire a move back towards the highs. Some may have been hoping the Fed would deliver, although what exactly that would have been I'm not sure. There isn't much that isn't bullish for bitcoin these days, it seems.