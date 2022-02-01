What's Happened
AUD/USD initially fell then gained on Tuesday trading after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced the end to its bond buying programme and held its cash rate at a record low of 0.10% as widely expected. Traders were caught off guard by the RBA, who signalled it was in no rush to raise interest rates, led to the initial knee-jerk move lower in the currency pair.
Meanwhile, the subsequent rise in AUD/USD seemed more related to the generally risk-on tone in the market and to losses in the broad US dollar, which tends to benefit higher beta currencies pairs like the AUD/USD as evidenced by similar gains in NZD/USD.
Leading up to Tuesday’s decision, market expectations around the number of hikes this year had risen dramatically due to Australia’s Q4 inflation print. The RBA’s preferred measure of inflation rose by a higher-than-expected 2.7% in Q4-2021 from 2.1% in the prior quarter. Inflation now stands above the mid-point of the central bank's inflation target of 2%-3%.
Markets Pair Back RBA Hike Expectations
But at Tuesday’s meeting the RBA couldn’t have sounded more dovish. It stated that that it was not convinced that inflation will be sustained within its target range. In addition, the RBA acknowledged that inflation would increase further in coming quarters, topping out close to 3.25%.
Likewise, it believes that it will be sometime yet before aggregate wage growth is at a rate consistent with inflation being sustainably at target. “Ending it’s bond purchasing programme does not imply a near-term increase in interest rates.
Unsurprisingly, short-term yields dipped on the news pricing out pervious expectations of hikes down the line with the Australian OIS curve now pricing the first 15 bps interest hike until at least September of this year.
What's Next
A dovish RBA versus a hawkish Fed leaves the AUD/USD susceptible to Fed tightening. Already battered by volatile investor risk-appetite and geo-political tensions with the Ukraine, leaves the outlook for the AUD/USD uncertain.
From a market structure perspective, the outlook for the pair looks bearish. AUD/USD moved into a confirmed downtrend on 13 January, the daily RSI hasn’t been able to break above the 50 since and price is below its 200-exponential moving average (EMA).
That said, a minor shift in US interest rate expectations or improved risk appetite could see AUD/USD. Therefore, it may be more prudent to wait for AUD/USD to test and fail the 0.71110- 0.71491 zone, which are the 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels from the December low to the January high.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD neutral around 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair eases from its intraday peak and stabilized in the 1.1240/50 area. Upbeat US data underpinned the generally positive market’s mood.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500, retaining early gains
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3500, unaffected by the UK PM Johnson's political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points, providing additional support to the Pound.
Gold Price Forecast: Seesawing around $1,800 as investors brace with risk-sentiment Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to $1,808.75 a troy ounce, holding nearby after a short-lived slide to 1,797.57 at the beginning of the American session.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Cryptos eyes new uptrend in February
Bitcoin price created a bullish hammer pattern on its weekly chart. Ethereum price rallied more than 18% off its lows last week, shocking short-sellers and initiating a powerful short squeeze. XRP price continues to underperform BTC and ETH but is positioned for a significant price spike.
US January Manufacturing PMI: The Fed breaths a small sign of relief Premium
The Fed’s prospective tightening policy is predicated on inflation but it needs a healthy and recovering US economy for completion. Steady if not robust employment and an accepting if not ebullient US consumer are prerequisites.