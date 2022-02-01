What's Happened

AUD/USD initially fell then gained on Tuesday trading after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced the end to its bond buying programme and held its cash rate at a record low of 0.10% as widely expected. Traders were caught off guard by the RBA, who signalled it was in no rush to raise interest rates, led to the initial knee-jerk move lower in the currency pair.

Meanwhile, the subsequent rise in AUD/USD seemed more related to the generally risk-on tone in the market and to losses in the broad US dollar, which tends to benefit higher beta currencies pairs like the AUD/USD as evidenced by similar gains in NZD/USD.

Leading up to Tuesday’s decision, market expectations around the number of hikes this year had risen dramatically due to Australia’s Q4 inflation print. The RBA’s preferred measure of inflation rose by a higher-than-expected 2.7% in Q4-2021 from 2.1% in the prior quarter. Inflation now stands above the mid-point of the central bank's inflation target of 2%-3%.

Markets Pair Back RBA Hike Expectations

But at Tuesday’s meeting the RBA couldn’t have sounded more dovish. It stated that that it was not convinced that inflation will be sustained within its target range. In addition, the RBA acknowledged that inflation would increase further in coming quarters, topping out close to 3.25%.

Likewise, it believes that it will be sometime yet before aggregate wage growth is at a rate consistent with inflation being sustainably at target. “Ending it’s bond purchasing programme does not imply a near-term increase in interest rates.

Unsurprisingly, short-term yields dipped on the news pricing out pervious expectations of hikes down the line with the Australian OIS curve now pricing the first 15 bps interest hike until at least September of this year.

What's Next

A dovish RBA versus a hawkish Fed leaves the AUD/USD susceptible to Fed tightening. Already battered by volatile investor risk-appetite and geo-political tensions with the Ukraine, leaves the outlook for the AUD/USD uncertain.

From a market structure perspective, the outlook for the pair looks bearish. AUD/USD moved into a confirmed downtrend on 13 January, the daily RSI hasn’t been able to break above the 50 since and price is below its 200-exponential moving average (EMA).

That said, a minor shift in US interest rate expectations or improved risk appetite could see AUD/USD. Therefore, it may be more prudent to wait for AUD/USD to test and fail the 0.71110- 0.71491 zone, which are the 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels from the December low to the January high.