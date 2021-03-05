All week we have been waiting for Powell’s speech and the NFP. There was nothing new from Powell and if the NFP comes in as expected markets will remain focused on bonds and the reflation trade.

Powell’s tone was very similar to the other FOMC speakers we have heard from this week. He noted the moves in yields, noted that they are the result of an improving outlook and said the Fed has the tools necessary to act if the moves were to become disorderly.

This wasn’t enough for a market that already seems concerned with the moves at these levels. It seems the market was hoping for an explicit mention of Operation Twists or SLR to bring yields firmly under control.

OPEC+ decided to stick with their production cuts through April. They had been expected to increase production by 1.5m bpd so this was a large bullish surprise and oil rallied some 4%.

NFP today, headline expected at 198k with unemployment at 6.3%. Unless unemployment increases more than to 6.4% do not expect the number to derail this move higher in USD and yields.

We have NFP today to look out for. A weak number will support EURUSD but it would need to be very weak (<100k vs the 198k exp) to derail this move in yields and the USD. 1.2060 resistance on the topside.

USD is still performing well against haven currencies JPY and CHF and the broad reflation story is keeping risk currencies bid against those funders. It is difficult to say whether the reflation moves can continue or whether risk off will lead to position reduction. The opposing themes will keep FX volatile.

USDJPY is more difficult at this level as a risk off move could lead to crossJPY selling. Overall feels right trade is to buy USD on dips.

EURUSD has pushed back below the 100dayMA at 1.2040, through this Tuesday’s low of 1.1992. On the day expect rallies towards 1.2000 to be sold with a larger pull back to the 1.1822 200dayMA over the coming weeks.

Short EURUSD feels like the cleanest expression of higher US yields EUR likely to be sold both as a funder and USD likely to outperform EUR in a yield induced risk off move too.

Our overview and outlook of the key trading pairs and indices is as follows

EURUSD – With the Dollar Index and US bond yields breaking out to new yearly highs, the euro bulls found themselves hanging by a thread. Chairman Powell tried his best to calm the markets yesterday, but equities continued to sell-off despite the Fed mentioning that they won’t stop stimulating the economy at least for another year. The 1.1950 support is the level that everyone is watching, if today’s NFP results disappoint the market, then further losses towards 1.19 and 1.1850 will be on the cards.

GBPUSD – Chairman Powell failed to calm the bond bears yesterday, pushing the USD & the US 10-year Treasury yields to new yearly highs. Despite the UK vaccine optimism, higher yields and UK’s tax hike plan weighed on the Cable, pushing the pair below 1.3860. Today, traders will keep an eye on the US stimulus updates from the Senate while waiting for the February jobs report. An hourly close below 1.3852 will favour further downside with 1.3780 as closest support target.

USDJPY – The USDJPY surged higher yesterday breaking our resistance at ¥107.50 allowing a bullish assault beyond the ¥108 figure during Asian trading hours, as US Treasury yields spiked prompting US Dollar demand following Powell’s comments. Today’s Non-Farm Payroll numbers will most likely cause a lot of noise with the RSI signalling extreme overbought conditions in the near term, which may trigger slight profit-booking, however, on the long-term, this is a market that should be bought on pullbacks with the June 2020 highs at ¥109.80 as next resistance and target.

FTSE 100 – Stocks in London were going up nicely yesterday during the European trading session, but then investors were spooked by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's response to inflation fears and bond yields spiking again as bond prices plunged because inflation makes bonds less attractive as it erases the value of their income payments. On the positive side, the US Dollar rising against the Sterling Pound and solid energy prices will likely keep the FTSE100 well-supported with 6580 and 6550 as next key support levels.

DOW JONES – Earlier in yesterday’s session the Dow surged beyond our resistance target at 31400, however, the yields started rising yet again, and the response was: sell high-flying technology stocks and rotate into value-plays or into sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of vaccination programs. The result was: the Dow plunged nearly 900 points from the top to 30550 before bouncing back to the old support now turned resistance around 30900 / 31000. Looking ahead, a sustained move beyond 31000 is likely to bring back positive momentum, but it will all depend on how today’s jobs report will turn out, if yields soar through 1.60%, the Dow Jones index will be in trouble. In any case, investors should prepare for a volatile trading session today. The US jobs report for February is due at 1330 GMT.

DAX 30 – Powell yesterday afternoon reiterated that the Fed would not tighten its policies until its goals of full employment and consistently high inflation had been met. As a result, European stocks erased earlier gains with German DAX dropping below the 200-period moving average and below our support level at 13900. It is worth noting, however, that losses in German equities were modest in comparison to Wall Street’s plunge. In addition, German factory orders this morning showed 1.4% growth versus 0.7% expected and a big rebound from the -1.9% drop posted last month, which may keep the DAX index supported above key 13900 level ahead of the much-anticipated US non-farm payrolls report to be released later today.

GOLD – Gold ended yesterday’s session below the $1700 mark as Fed Powell failed to address the speed of rising yields, with the US10Y printing above 1.50% and denting demand on the yellow metal safe-haven. All eyes on today’s job report and NFP print, as a much weaker than expected figure could reignite demand, with 1690 key support level to hold to favour higher prints.

USOIL – As predicted, WTI Crude oil made its way towards the $65 handle after Saudi Arabia elected to extend its 1Mbpd voluntary cut into April, while Russia and Kazakhstan were granted exemptions. $65 key resistance level to direct today’s session, as a failure to print an hourly close above, will favour a correction lower with $64.40 as closest support target.