US yields cooled off for the third straight day. A couple of Fed members reiterated the dovish stance with one Fed member saying the Fed would monitor the bond yields to avoid tightening of monetary conditions that could weigh on the economy. The 10y yield is steady around 1.40% while the 2y has retreated to 0.12%. This has caused the US Dollar to weaken overnight.
The US vaccine program is progressing well and according to President Biden. The US will have a stock large enough to inoculate every adult in the US by May, much earlier than previous estimates.
Eurozone Feb core CPI came in line with expectations. The Euro took support around 1.20 and has rebounded 80 pips overnight.
India Feb fiscal Deficit came in at USD 12.88bn compared to USD 10.16bn in last Feb.
The focus will be on the UK budget today where the Finance minister would have to perform a delicate balancing act between ensuring continued support to the economy and also laying down a path towards fiscal consolidation. The focus will be on whether corporation taxes and capital gains taxes are hiked.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their exposure from 73.50 onwards. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.10 - 73.20. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
