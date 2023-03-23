Share:

S&P 500 took it on the chin as Powell didn‘t chicken out. Yeah, he indeed delivered as I said he has no other realistic choice really. Of course, the banking stocks didn‘t like that, and the stock market selloff was broad, but for all the jubilation, check this three-part thread for my immediate aftermarket commentary further enriched by European morning perspectives.

Yes, this selloff needs to continue, but for all I see in bonds, USD and real assets at the moment, odds suggest a far from uneventful (one filled with intraday narrow range traps) session ahead.

I‘m commenting on real assets in the below premium section, here let me remind you of the real winners in 2023 and beyond.

Let‘s move right into the charts.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook

4,045 was indeed rejected before the close, and 4,015 broken to the downside. 3,945 – 3,958 is the next objective for the sellers, and odds are it would be reached and breached rather tomorrow, with 3,915 – 3,927 milestones waiting for further bearish catalysts no earlier than next week.