US indices advance on mixed economic data, as US crude retreated on news that OPEC will continue winding down its production cut program.

US big tech continue renewing record with Facebook, Apple and Google hitting new highs despite the upcoming Fed tapering.

In Europe, the tapering voices are getting louder as the ECB hawks become vocal about considering the end of the ECB tapering as well, on the back of strong economic data and rising inflation.

How hard would the double Fed-ECB tapering hit the markets?