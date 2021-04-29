Fed Will Remain Accommodative
The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) met today and its interest rate policy unchanged.
Key FOMC Points
- Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy.
- The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement.
- Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.
- The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer‑term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent.
- The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved.
The above snips are from the FOMC Press Release.
Inflation jumped as predicted, and so was the Fed comment about transitory.
Inflation is Poised to Soar, 3% by June is "Almost Certain"
Please consider my March 12, 2021 prediction from Inflation is Poised to Soar, 3% by June is "Almost Certain"
Expect the Word Transitory
If these spike projections are accurate, expect Powell and other members of the Fed to be howling the word transitory for weeks on end.
That comment was from yesterday.
What's Ahead For Year-Over-Year Consumer Price Inflation?
An even bigger jump in measured inflation is on the way. For details, please see What's Ahead For Year-Over-Year Consumer Price Inflation?
I strongly disagree with Powell's assessment that inflation is low.
Indeed, accurately measured, and based on home prices, I believe inflation is well over 4%. I will have a better number once I crunch the latest Case-Shiller Home Price data.
For now, note that as of March 31, Home Prices Rise at Fastest Pace in 15 Years
Hello Fed, Inflation is Rampant and Obvious
Please recall Hello Fed, Inflation is Rampant and Obvious, Why Can't You See It?
Also please note, Higher Prices at the Grocery Store as Ag Futures Surge the Most in 8 Years
Transitory or Not?
Curiously, I agree with the Fed that the spike is indeed transitory. I am not the only one, but there are very few of us.
On April 9, I commented Expect Inflation to Accelerate? Here's 8 Reasons to Expect Decelerating Inflation
In that post I quoted Lacy Hunt at Hoisington Management as follows.
"Contrary to the conventional wisdom, disinflation is more likely than accelerating inflation. Since prices deflated in the second quarter of 2020, the annual inflation rate will move transitorily higher. Once these base effects are exhausted, cyclical, structural, and monetary considerations suggest that the inflation rate will moderate lower by year end and will undershoot the Fed Reserve’s target of 2%. The inflationary psychosis that has gripped the bond market will fade away in the face of such persistent disinflation."
Transitory Jokes
It is easy to make jokes about "transitory" but the disinflationary forces are huge.
In addition to the 6 factors Lacy noted, I added two. Then in subsequent posts I added more reasons including tax hikes and demographics.
Historical Perspective on CPI Deflations: How Damaging are They?
Finally, please consider or reconsider Historical Perspective on CPI Deflations: How Damaging are They?
A BIS Study show routine price deflation is a benefit. Central banks have not caught on.
In their attempts to fight routine consumer price deflation, while ignoring home prices and obvious speculation, central bankers create very destructive asset bubbles that eventually collapse, setting off what they should fear – asset bubble deflations.
Nearly Everyone Looking the Wrong Way
Factor in poor demographics and guess where we are.
With nearly everyone looking for stronger inflation and higher bond yields please consider The Fed Wants to Stimulate Bank Lending, Charts Show the Fed Failed
The Fed Says "Money Doesn't Affect Inflation" Others Say "It's the Money Stupid"
Damn the bubbles and full speed ahead with accommodative policies as the Fed actually says "Money Doesn't Affect Inflation".
The Fed sponsored more bubbles that will burst and bursting bubbles combined with poor demographics are hardly inflationary.
Yes, It's transitory!
The above discussion pertains to CPI measures of inflation not monetary inflation which is 100% certain to continue.
That said, the demographic forces impacting prices coupled with Biden's tax hikes (something will pass) are indeed price deflationary as would be declining asset valuations.
How to Play?
Please ponder The Odd Couple, US Treasuries and Gold, Good Time to Buy Both?
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
EUR/USD: Refreshes two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100
EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
Dogecoin price spikes on social media buzz, but eager DOGE sellers intervene
Dogecoin price was primed for a sharp move before today. It had closed with three consecutive inside days, predicting a range expansion for the digital coin. The DOGE outlook remains neutral with a slightly bullish bias but not speculation on further social media hype.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.