In today's stream, Coach Dale compared yesterdays selloff in Precious metals to a car wreck as the market seems to be in shock and needing time to reset and heal the damage. Gold could see $1580 and Silver $19.

 

EUR/USD approaching March low at 1.1703

Solid dollar’s demand persists as the shared currency gives up to tepid German data. Investors waiting for news from the US Senate that will vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

GBP/USD struggles around 1.3850

The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.3850, waiting for a catalyst. Brexit woes undermine the pound’s demand, while speculative interest looks for clues on US financial support, buying the greenback ahead.

XAU/USD retargets $1,700 on renewed USD strength

After moving sideways near $1,730 during the first half of the day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair came under bearish pressure and was last seen losing 0.6% on the day at $1,719.

Bitcoin and altcoins begin to undo gains

Bitcoin price is contemplating a pullback as the MRI flashes a sell signal. Ethereum price might also undergo a minor retracement to complete a massive bullish pattern.

Inflation, the chip shortage and Delta are peaking, what it means for markets and the dollar

Time to find other things to worry about? Investors have recently been anxious about the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. 

