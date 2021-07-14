- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- A look at the 'transitory' argument for US inflation (4:17).
- Fed's Daly says June inflation surge is temporary (13:47).
- NZD rallies overnight following RBNZ decision (14:33).
- BoC set to reduce their QE programme for the third time (16:56).
- A look at the main calendar events for the session (17:38).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks wounds under 1.18, all eyes on Powell
EUR/USD is trading above the lowest since April but below 1.18 after strong US inflation and a weak bond auction boosted the dollar. Investors are eyeing Fed Chair Powell's testimony later in the day. Covid headlines are also watched.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 amid strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3850, up on the day after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Cable is recovering from gains triggered by elevated US inflation figures on Tuesday and ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold: Set-up favors bulls, Powell’s testimony awaited
Gold once again showed some resilience below the $1,800 mark. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Wednesday, though the upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony.
Dogecoin price with its back to the wall, as DOGE edges closer to an 80% decline
Dogecoin price has finalized a head-and-shoulders pattern with a measured move of over 80%. DOGE investors are unable to unlock the unrelenting resistance defined by May’s descending trend line.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar
Fed Chair Powell is likely to send a cautious message, in line with the bank's minutes. Signs that inflation is indeed transitory may also soften his message. The Delta covid variant is hitting the US and may dampen economic activity.