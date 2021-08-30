We saw a lot of muscle flexing last week, a lot of that flexing to offset worry about the need for monetary policy to be tightening up. And that flexing came from opposite sides of the world, with both the Fed and PBOC letting financial markets know that conditions would remain favorable for investors.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high.
GBP/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.3800 to retake controls
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3760–65 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The cable pair jumped to the mid-month tops the previous day but couldn’t overcome the 100-SMA hurdle. In addition to the failures to cross 100-SMA, steady RSI line and an off in the UK also challenge the pair buyers of late.
EUR/USD: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high.
Ethereum bulls down but not out as $3400 beckons
Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded digital asset, is feeling the pulling of the gravity once, extending its bearish momentum into the second straight day this Sunday. A rally towards $3400 remains in the offing if $3070 holds.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell: Make me a rate hawk, but not yet
In his much anticipated speech at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, Powell affirmed what markets have been suspecting for months. The central bank will likely begin to withdraw its monetary policy support for the economy before the end of the year.