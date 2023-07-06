Coach and Mike talked about "Island Reversals" Changing your mind from a prior mindset. Both agree, "Don't Bank on the Banks."
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD recovered above 1.0850 in the American session after having declined toward 1.0830 earlier in the day. Following a rally with the initial reaction to the upbeat Services PMI and ADP employment data from the US, the US Dollar is struggling to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD stays above 1.2700 despite strong US data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2700 in the American session. The US Dollar is having a difficult time gathering further strength following the impressive ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data, helping the pair to rebound.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to break below $1,900 Premium
Gold Prices plummeted on Thursday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,902.62 a troy ounce. The US Dollar surged on the back of American employment-related data spurring risk aversion and leading to a stocks' sell-off.
Solana price rallies 35% in three weeks despite declining interest from market participants
Solana price recovered from the US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on crypto. SOL price is in an upward trend, yielding double-digit gains for holders over the past three weeks.
META stock approaches $300 as its releases Twitter-competitor Threads
Meta Platforms (META) stock is advancing toward $300 in Thursday’s premarket after the owner of Facebook released a new social media platform to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.