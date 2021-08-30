Flash estimate of 2Q21 GDP growth to be confirmed at 10.9% y/y. Private consumption and investments to post strong growth dynamics, while net export is to weigh on figure. We will revise our FY21 growth forecast up likely to 5.2%. Flash inflation for August is expected at 5.2% y/y.

August 31 | 2Q21 GDP growth to be confirmed

We expect the flash estimate of 2Q21 GDP to be confirmed at 10.9% y/y (1.9% q/q s.a.), marking the strongest growth on record. The broad-based economic rebound and base effect were behind such a high print. We expect both private consumption and investment activity to accelerate and post solid growth dynamics. Last year’s strict lockdown imposed in mid-March pushed the Polish economy into the first recession in 30 years and resulted in a massive drop in private consumption (at -10.8% y/y) and investment growth (at -9.8% y/y) in 2Q20. While domestic demand contributed positively to the headline figure in 2Q21, net export likely continued to weigh on the GDP growth. Given the recovering import activity, the trade balance shrunk visibly in 2Q21. All in all, following the publication of detailed GDP data, we will revise our FY21 growth forecast up likely by around 0.4pp to 5.2%.

August 31 / inflation increased in August

After reaching a 10-year high at 5.0% y/y in July, we expect headline CPI to have accelerated further to 5.2% y/y in August. In our view, the recently announced increase of gas prices for households, which took effect on August 1, pushed CPI up further. Price pressure will remain elevated until the end of the year and likely in 1Q22, as headline inflaiton will remain locked above the 5% mark in the coming months. We continue to think that the National Bank of Poland will deliver a 15bp hike in November following the publication of a new inflation and growth projection, which will envisage CPI staying above the central bank’s target within the forecast horizon. All in all, we see inflation on average at 4.4% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022.

September 1 / sentiment to weaken in August

The market expects the August manufacturing PMI index to ease to 57.0, from 57.6 a month earlier. However, a bigger correction cannot be ruled out, given the development in Germany, where the flash PMI landed at 62.7, compared to 65.9 in July and the market consensus at 65.0. Nevertheless, the index remained well above the threshold of 50 that divides contraction from growth.

Unemployment rate dropped by 0.1pp to 5.8% in July.

MinFin presented budget draft for 2022 with general government deficit planned at 2.8% of GDP and public debt at 55.5% of GDP.

Fitch affirmed Polish rating at ‘A-‘ with stable outlook.

