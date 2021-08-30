Flash estimate of 2Q21 GDP growth to be confirmed at 10.9% y/y. Private consumption and investments to post strong growth dynamics, while net export is to weigh on figure. We will revise our FY21 growth forecast up likely to 5.2%. Flash inflation for August is expected at 5.2% y/y.
Watch this week
August 31 | 2Q21 GDP growth to be confirmed
We expect the flash estimate of 2Q21 GDP to be confirmed at 10.9% y/y (1.9% q/q s.a.), marking the strongest growth on record. The broad-based economic rebound and base effect were behind such a high print. We expect both private consumption and investment activity to accelerate and post solid growth dynamics. Last year’s strict lockdown imposed in mid-March pushed the Polish economy into the first recession in 30 years and resulted in a massive drop in private consumption (at -10.8% y/y) and investment growth (at -9.8% y/y) in 2Q20. While domestic demand contributed positively to the headline figure in 2Q21, net export likely continued to weigh on the GDP growth. Given the recovering import activity, the trade balance shrunk visibly in 2Q21. All in all, following the publication of detailed GDP data, we will revise our FY21 growth forecast up likely by around 0.4pp to 5.2%.
August 31 / inflation increased in August
After reaching a 10-year high at 5.0% y/y in July, we expect headline CPI to have accelerated further to 5.2% y/y in August. In our view, the recently announced increase of gas prices for households, which took effect on August 1, pushed CPI up further. Price pressure will remain elevated until the end of the year and likely in 1Q22, as headline inflaiton will remain locked above the 5% mark in the coming months. We continue to think that the National Bank of Poland will deliver a 15bp hike in November following the publication of a new inflation and growth projection, which will envisage CPI staying above the central bank’s target within the forecast horizon. All in all, we see inflation on average at 4.4% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022.
September 1 / sentiment to weaken in August
The market expects the August manufacturing PMI index to ease to 57.0, from 57.6 a month earlier. However, a bigger correction cannot be ruled out, given the development in Germany, where the flash PMI landed at 62.7, compared to 65.9 in July and the market consensus at 65.0. Nevertheless, the index remained well above the threshold of 50 that divides contraction from growth.
Last week’s highlights
-
Unemployment rate dropped by 0.1pp to 5.8% in July.
-
MinFin presented budget draft for 2022 with general government deficit planned at 2.8% of GDP and public debt at 55.5% of GDP.
-
Fitch affirmed Polish rating at ‘A-‘ with stable outlook.
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as NFP week begins
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,815, after stepping back from a two-week high, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the gold prices consolidate Friday’s heavy rise, following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
Bitcoin: Yearning for a firm break above $50K amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.