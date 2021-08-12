Daily outlook
As it's obvious DXY is correction the recent decline, in the chart below i've specified future movements as the setup shows.
Price might move higher to see 93.820 then it might move down to the level 91.250 - 91-167. after that price will have a chance to rebound and see the level 95.036 - 95.191. there i expect the price to continue downtrend as it completes the correction.
#DXY #Daily
This page doesn't provide any non-free services and all of the services and articles are free, financial markets have high level risk, and there is no guarantee for analysis that are published on the site, for further steps and having a better view over the markets, you have to learn and decide by your experiences. All of the articles are personal opinion.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats with a batch of encouraging US data
EUR/USD trades lower in range, below the 1.1750 level. Markets are on hold, although the greenback is getting some attention from encouraging US data. PPI rose to 7.8% YoY in July, unemployment claims contracted to 375K as expected.
GBP/USD under pressure after mixed UK data, upbeat US figures
GBP/USD trades at the lower end of its weekly range, undermined by mixed UK growth and industrial numbers. Better-than-anticipated US data lifts the greenback as inflation-related figures remain in the spotlight.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday lows, turns lower below $1,750 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains on Thursday, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1,785 region. The XAU/USD extended its descent through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,744 area in the last hour.
Bitcoin falters as correction might be on horizon
Bitcoin price suggests more gains are incoming as it holds above a supply zone’s upper limit at $45,321. Ethereum price is trying to breach through a resistance area ranging from $3,240 to $3,533.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Inline CPI grinds us higher but PPI gets to do it all again
Wednesday's CPI data was sufficiently in line to allow the market to continue its frustrating grind higher. I say frustrating but only if you are short or bearish, but that appears to be the majority now.