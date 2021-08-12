Daily outlook

As it's obvious DXY is correction the recent decline, in the chart below i've specified future movements as the setup shows.

Price might move higher to see 93.820 then it might move down to the level 91.250 - 91-167. after that price will have a chance to rebound and see the level 95.036 - 95.191. there i expect the price to continue downtrend as it completes the correction.

#DXY #Daily