The US dollar has again pushed Japanese yen above the 115 line, after breaking through the symbolic level on Wednesday.
US yields, Omicron weigh on yen
The US dollar has been showing broad weakness, but has managed to push the yen back above the 115 line. Earlier in the day, USD/JPY rose to 115.22, marking a 5-week high. There are two reasons why the yen hasn’t been able to take advantage of a weaker dollar. First, the pair is extremely sensitive to the yield differential, and a disappointing seven-year Treasury auction resulted in 10-year yields rising to a 3-week high, boosting USD/JPY. As well, we continue to see elevated risk appetite in the markets despite the explosion in Omicron cases. Governments are scrambling to deal with this newest Covid wave, as hospitals could be overrun by unvaccinated persons becoming infected. The markets, however, continue to rely on reports that Omicron is much less severe than Delta and will not cause the economic damage that we saw with Delta, despite the new all-time highs in cases in the US, France and elsewhere.
Inflation is on the rise in Japan. Although the numbers pale in comparison to those in the US or the UK, this is a significant development, considering that Japan has grappled with deflation for years. Earlier in the week, BoJ Core CPI, the bank’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.8% in November, its highest level since February 2018. This beat the consensus of 0.5%. The uptick we are seeing in inflation will be welcome news at the Bank of Japan and should ease policy makers’ concerns about deflation. The bank’s inflation target of 2% remains a long way off, but inflation could move higher if the Omicron wave does not derail economic activity.
USD/JPY technical
-
USD/JPY continues to put pressure on resistance at 114.83. Above, there is resistance at 115.26.
-
There is support at 112.90 and 112.47.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.1300 in the early American session as markets remain choppy ahead of the New Year holiday. The dollar holds its ground after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K from 206K.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold rebounds to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide
Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.