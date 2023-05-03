Share:

On the eve of the publication today at 18:00 (GMT) of the Fed's decision on interest rates, the DXY dollar index is declining. At the time of writing this article, DXY futures were trading near 101.33, 85 pips off yesterday's intraday and intraweek highs. It is expected that the leaders of the US Central Bank will raise it by 25 basis points to 5.25%.

As we noted in our today's "Fundamental Analysis", on the one hand, this is a positive factor for the national currency, which makes it more expensive. On the other hand, market participants fear that such actions will increase the risks of the US economy going into recession.

As follows from the minutes of the March meeting, some of the leaders of the US Central Bank believe that it is necessary to suspend the cycle of tightening monetary policy due to the risks of increasing pressure on the banking sector and the economy as a whole, which will eventually lead to at least a recession.

Another part of the FOMC members believe that the fight against high inflation is more important than the risks of a recession.

From a technical point of view, the DXY dollar index (CFD #USDX in the MT4 terminal) is developing a downward trend, moving towards the key support levels of 100.35, 100.00, 99.25. A breakdown of the 99.25 support level will significantly increase the risks of breaking the global dollar bullish trend. In the meantime, it still remains in the global bull market zone, above the support level of 93.40.

Support levels: 101.45, 101.00, 100.75, 100.35, 100.00, 99.25, 99.00.

Resistance levels: 101.75, 102.00, 102.19, 102.55, 103.00, 103.95, 104.20, 105.00, 105.85, 107.00, 107.80, 109.25.