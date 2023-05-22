In today's live stream, Coach Dale talked about buying Dollar weakness and provided downside targets for Cable and Euro. He talked about The Treasury Market in light of TLT breakdown.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session highs, stays above 1.0800
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Monday. As investors await headlines surrounding debt-limit talks, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2450 as mood sours
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2450 after having advanced toward 1.2500 earlier in the day. The negative shift seen in risk mood following the mixed opening in Wall Street supports the US Dollar and weighs on the pair.
Gold stays below $1,980 as US yields edge higher
Gold price has lost its recovery momentum and declined below $1,980 in the early American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
BTC set to punish greedy bulls
Bitcoin price is at a stage where if history repeats, it could catch investors off guard. Bulls are likely being set up for a trap, which will cause massive liquidations for holders of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.