The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers but gained versus risky aud and nzd on Tuesday as a retreat in U.S. stocks and U.S. yields triggered further unwinding of recent long usd positions as investors remained cautious ahead of Wednesday's release of U.S. inflation data.
On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, indicating that high inflation could persist for a while amid tight supply chains related to the pandemic.
The producer price index for final demand rose 0.6% last month after climbing 0.5% in September, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through October, the PPI increased 8.6% after a similar gain in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI advancing 0.6% on a monthly basis and rising 8.7% year-on-year.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 113.28 at Asian open and fell in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields to a 4-week low at 112.73 ahead of European open, however, lack of follow-through selling triggered short-covering and the pair rebounded to 113.11 at New York open, price later moved narrowly and last rtaded at 112.85 near the close.
The single currency traded with a firm bias and rebounded to 1.1606 ahead of European open before falling to an intra-day low at 1.1571 at New York open. Despite rising briefly on cross-buying of euro to session highs of 1.1608 in New York morning, price then retreated to 1.1572 but then inched higher on intra-day usd's weakness.
The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and rose to session highs at 1.3608 in European morning. However, the pair then erased its gains and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3524 in New York on cross-selling of sterling together with risk-averse buying in usd but later rebounding to 1.3567 on short covering.
In other news, Reuters reported San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said it is too early to know how far the U.S. economy is from full employment, adding that there won't be better clarity until the middle of next year.
"It's going to take time to know," Daly told a National Association of Business Economists virtual meeting. With the great amount of uncertainty around the state of the labor market, the best thing to do for now is to stay "steady in the boat" and vigilant, she said.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI, Germany CPI, HICP, Italy industrial output, Canada leading index, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales and Federal budget.
