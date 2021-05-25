The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on return of risk sentiment due to a rise in global stocks together with a drop in U.S. Treasury yields.
Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar met renewed selling at 108.99 in New Zealand and fell to an intra-day low of 108.70 in early European morning on continued usd's weakness. Despite staging a rebound to 108.98 in Europe, the pair retreated again to 108.71 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields.
The single currency traded sideways in Asia before rebounding to 1.2204 in European morning but only to retreat to 1.2176 on brad-based rebound in usd. Euro then found renewed buying and rallied to session highs of 1.2229 in New York morning on renewed usd's weakness before moving narrowly in subdued New York afternoon.
The British pound initially rose from 1.4137 in Asia to 1.4171 in early European morning. The pair then met renewed selling and tumbled to session lows of 1.4112 on cross-selling in sterling especially versus euro. However, cable pared intra-day losses and rebounded to 1.4168 in New York morning in tandem with euro.
In other news, Reuters reported Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he does not see long-term implications from a pick-up in inflation which the BoE expects this year as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. "The Monetary Policy Committee judges that these transitory developments should have few direct implications for inflation over the medium term," Bailey said in an annual report to parliament's Treasury Committee. Bailey described public inflation expectations as "well anchored". The BoE forecast this month that inflation would rise above its 2% target to 2.5% by the end of this year, before slowly falling.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Germany GDP, Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, UK PSNB GBP, PSNCR GBP, CBI distributive trades, U.S. building permits, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales, Richmond Fed's manufacturing index.
