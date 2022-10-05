The greenback resumed its recent losing streak and fell against majority of its peers on Tuesday due to a fall in U.S. Treasury yields along with a rally in U.S. stocks which boosted risk sentiment.



Versus the Japanese, dollar jumped from 144.42 at Asian open to 144.91 in Asian morning before retreating to 144.54 in early European morning. Despite rising to session highs at 144.93 at New York open before falling in tandem with U.S. yields to 143.90 in New York.



The single currency found renewed buying at 0.9807 in Asian morning and gained to 0.9895 in early European morning. The pair continued to ratchet higher on return of risk sentiment and rallied to session highs of 0.9999 in New York on usd's weakness together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling.



Reuters reported euro zone producer prices jumped slightly more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, driven mainly by continuously rising energy costs, but price increases excluding that most volatile component decelerated. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 5.0% month-on-month for a 43.3% year-on-year surge. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 4.9% monthly rise and a 43.1% annual increase.



The British pound traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained in tandem with euro to 1.1428 in early European morning. Despite retreating to 1.1300 ahead of New York open, price rallied to session highs at 1.14490 in New York on usd's weakness.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



Australia services PMI, Japan Jibun bank services PMI, New Zealand RBNA interest rate decision, China market holiday, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, France industrial output, Italy S n P global services PMI, France S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P global services PMI, EU S n P global services PMI, U.K. S n P global services PMI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, international trade balance, goods trade balance, S n P global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports and imports.