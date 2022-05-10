Despite hitting fresh 20-year highs, dollar erased its gains and fell in New York due to a selloff in U.S. Treasury yields together with profit-taking before rebounding on safe-haven buying due to fall in U.S. stocks.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm undertone in Asia and rose to a fresh 20-year peak at 131.34 at European morning on usd's broad-based strength. However, the pair then erased its gains and tumbled in tandem with US yields to session lows at 130.13 in New York before staging a short covering rebound to 130.43.
Reuters reported U.S. wholesale inventories increased solidly in March, though the pace slowed from the prior month amid rising sales, government data showed on Monday. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose 2.3% in March as reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers climbed 2.8% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected inventories would be unrevised. Wholesale inventories advanced 22.0% in March on a year-on-year basis. Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product. Wholesale motor vehicle inventories accelerated 2.4% after rebounding 1.9% in February.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.0496 at European open on usd's strength. The pair then rallied to an intra-day high at 1.0592 in New York on selloff in U.S. yields before retreating again to on renewed safe-haven usd's buying on fall in US stocks near the close.
The British pound also remained under pressure in tandem with euro and fell to a fresh 22-month trough at 1.2262 at European open. Cable then rose to an intra-day high at 1.2406 at New York open on usd's broad-based pullback and despite retreating sharply to 1.2302 on renewed usd's strength, price later staged a strong recovery to 1.2380 before stabilising.
More from Reuters, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said the neutral rate of interest - the level at which it neither stimulates nor restrains demand - might be somewhere in the range of 1.25% to 2.5%, higher than the current 1.0% level of Bank Rate.
Saunders, replying to questions after delivering a speech at the Resolution Foundation think tank on Monday, said financial markets were pricing that kind of range for Bank Rate over the next five years. "I'm inclined to think that a neutral interest rate, taking the signal from financial markets - I don't want to endorse it too strongly - that is consistent with the idea that a neutral interest rate is somewhere in that range," he said. Saunders and two other members of the BoE's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise Bank Rate from 0.75% to 1.25% last week. But a majority of six members backed a smaller rise to 1.0%.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand retail sales, NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan all household spending, Australia retail sales, Italy industrial output, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW economic expectation, Canada leading index and U.S. redbook.
