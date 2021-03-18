The greenback surrendered its initial gains made in Asia and Europe and tumbled in New York afternoon as the Federal Reserve kept its rates on hold at 0.25% and said it does not expect a rate hike through all of 2023.



Reuters reported earlier the Federal Reserve on Wednesday repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come after projecting a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down. The U.S. central bank now sees the economy growing 6.5% this year, which would be the largest annual jump in gross domestic product since 1984, and the unemployment rate falling to 4.5% by year's end. That compared with projections in December of 4.2% GDP growth and 5% unemployment.

"The strong bulk of the committee is not showing a rate increase during this forecast period," Powell said during a news conference to discuss the policy meeting, referring to the 2021-2023 time frame.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar gained from 109.20 in Australia to 109.20 ahead of European open, then to session highs of 109.32 in New York due to rise n U.S. Treasury yield, however, the pair quickly fell to 108.75 on Fed's dovish hold before moving sideways.



Although The single currency moved sideways in Asia, renewed buying interest emerged at 1.1887 in European morning and the pair jumped to session highs of 1.1985 in New York afternoon due to usd's broad-based weakness following Fed's unchanged rate decision.



The British pound initially retreated to 1.3979 in Asian morning and despite rising to 1.3929 at European open, cable then fell to 1.3852 in New York on cross-selling in sterling, especially versus euro. However, the pair then erased intra-day losses and rallied to 1.3970 near the close due to Fed's dovish hold.



Data to be released on Thursday :



New Zealand GDP, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, producer and import price, Italy trade balance, EU trade balance, labour costs, UK BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE corporate bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPC vote cut, U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, leading index change, and Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index.