The greenback tumbled across the board in New York on release of dismal U.S. PMIs together with a selloff in U.S. yields after initially hitting a fresh 20-year highs.
Reuters reported U.S. private-sector business activity contracted for a second straight month in August to its weakest in 18 months with particular softness registered in the services sector as demand weakened in the face of inflation and tighter financial conditions.
The S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers index (PMI) for August dropped to 45 this month - the lowest since February 2021 - from a final reading of 47.7 in July. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.
The falloff was more notable in services, where that sector's PMI dropped to 44.1 from 47.3 last month, than in factory activity. The survey's manufacturing gauge still showed modest expansion at 51.3 verus July's 52.2.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 137.71 at Asian open and fell to 137.05 in early European morning. Despite staging a rebound to 137.64 at New York open, price tumbled to an intra-day low at 135.82 on usd's broad-based weakness before staging a strong short covering bounce to 136.88 in tandem with U.S. yields.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to a fresh 20-year trough at 0.9901 in early European morning. The pair then erased its losses and jumped to an intra-day highs at 1.0018 in New York morning on usd's selloff before retreating again.
The British pound also fell in tandem with euro to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.1718 at European open. Cable then erased its losses and rallied in New York morning to an intra-day high at 1.1877 before easing on profit-taking.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
U.S. MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense and pending home sales.
