The greenback continued this week's decline and weakened for a fourth straight day versus other G7 currencies on Friday as traders sold the dollar aggressively after release of a huge miss in U.S. payrolls in New York morning triggered concerns that the Federal Reserve may hold back on its plan to begin tapering their asset purchases at its next meeting this month.



Friday, sources from Reuters on U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August amid a softening in demand for services and persistent worker shortages as COVID-19 infections soared, but the pace was enough to sustain the economic expansion.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 jobs last month after surging 1.053 million in July, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% from 5.4% in July. It has, however, been understated by people misclassifying themselves as being "employed but absent from work."



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar dipped briefly to 109.80 in Asian morning on news of Japanese PM is stepping down, price swiftly jumped to session highs at 110.07. The pair then retreated to 109.91 in European morning before briefly dropping to 109.64 in New York after release of downbeat U.S. NFP data together with risk-averse buying in jpy, however, intra-day jump in U.S. yields quickly lifted price to 109.95 and later edged lower to session lows of 109.60.



On Friday, news from Reuters on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he had decided not to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race and wanted to focus instead on fighting the COVID-10 pandemic. "Running in the race and handling coronavirus countermeasures would have required an enormous amount of energy," he told reporters.



The single currency extended its recent winning streak to 1.1884 in Asian morning but lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and the pair retreated to 1.1866 in European morning. The pair then jumped at New York to a 1-month high at 1.1908 in New York morning on usd's broad-based selloff following release of U.S. jobs report before retreating to 1.1872 on profit taking, the pair last traded at 1.1882 neat the close.



The British pound gained to 1.3845 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.3818 in European morning on profit-taking. Cable then jumped to 1.3866 at New York open on usd's weakness together with cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro, then to a 3-1/2 week peak at 1.3891 in New York afternoon before easing.



Data to be released this week :



Germany industrial orders, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU Sentix index on Monday. Markets in U.S. and Canada are closed for holiday.



Australia AIG services index, U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan all household spending, China exports, imports, trade balance, Australia RBA interest rate decision, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Swiss unemployment rate, Germany industrial output, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, U.K. Halifax house prices, EU employment, GDP, ZEW survey expectations and New Zealand GDT price index on Tuesday.



Japan current account, trade balance, GDP, Eco watchers outlook, Eco watchers current, France non-farm payrolls, current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, U.S. MBA mortgage application, redbook, JOLTS job openings, Canada BoC interest rate decision and Ivey PMI on Wednesday.



New Zealand manufacturing sales, U.K. RICS housing price balance, China PPI, CPI, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, EU ECB refinancing rate, deposit rate, U.S. initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims on Thursday.



New Zealand retail sales, Germany CPI, HICP, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, NISER GDP estimate, France industrial output, Italy industrial output, U.S. PPI, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada capacity utilization, employment change and unemployment rate on Friday.

Market Review - 04/09/2021 08:38All times in GMT