The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Monday as investors remained cautious about the ongoing Ukraine and Russia talks together anticipation of how the Federal Reserve will act at its monetary policy meeting this week.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to 117.87 in Asian morning. The pair then continued to ratchet higher in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields and rose to 118.05 in European morning before edging higher to a fresh 5-year peak at 118.21 in late New York.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.0902 in Asian morning and rose to 1.0989 in European morning due partly to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling before retreating to 1.0936 in early New York morning. The pair then rallied to session highs of 1.0993 in New York before retreating on broad-based usd's rebound.



The British pound dropped to 1.3010 in Asian morning and despite staging a short-covering rally to session highs of 1.3079 at New York open, the pair then erased its gains and tumbled to a 16-month bottom at 1.3001 near the close on broad-based rebound in usd.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

New Zealand business NZ PSI, Australia house price index, China retail sales, industrial output, Germany wholesale price index, ZEW current conditions, ZEW economic sentiment, U.K. average weekly earnings, employment change, ILO unemployment rate, claimant count, Swiss producer/import price, housing starts, France CPI, EU ZEW survey expectation, industrial production, U.S. PPI, redbook, NY Fed manufacturing and Canada manufacturing sales.