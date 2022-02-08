The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Monday as investors booked profits after usd's recent rally on Friday following the release of a surprise upbeat U.S. jobs report release.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 115.37 ahead of European open. The pair then met renewed selling there and dropped to an intra-day low at 114.92 ahead of New York open due partly to cross-buying in jpy. Price then staged a short-covering rebound to 115.17 in New York before trading sideways.
The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1468 in Australia and dropped to an intra-day low at 1.1416 in European morning before staging a rebound to 1.1458 ahead of New York open due partly to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling before moving sideways in New York trading.
Reuters reported euro zone inflation risks are on the rise but price pressures could still subside before becoming entrenched in expectations, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. "We have to bear in mind that demand conditions in the euro area do not show the same signs of overheating that can be observed in other major economies," Lagarde told the European Parliament's committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. "This increases the likelihood that the current price pressures will subside before becoming entrenched, enabling us to deliver on our 2% target over the medium term," she said.
The British pound dropped from Australian high at 1.3540 to 1.3516 in Asian morning before rising to session highs at 1.3550 in early European morning. The pair then met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3491 in European morning on cross-selling of sterling. However, price pared its losses and staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3538 in New York.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan household spending, current account, trade balance, Eco watchers outlook, Australia business conditions, business confidence, France imports, exports, current account, trade balance, Italy retail sales, Canada imports, exports, trade balance, U.S. trade balance and redbook retail sales.
