The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Wednesday. Despite yesterday's rally in Europe and New York morning, dollar later retreated in New York afternoon on rebound in U.S. stocks due to cautious tread on coming rate hike from Fed's Powell. (Dow closed at 33,891, up by 596 points or 1.79%)



Reuters reported the Federal Reserve will move forward with plans to raise interest rates this month to try to tame high inflation, but the outbreak of war in Ukraine has made the outlook "highly uncertain" for U.S. central bank policymakers as they plan their next steps, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. In prepared remarks for his testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated the core Fed narrative that high inflation and an "extremely tight" labor market warrant higher interest rates. "We expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month," Powell said, and that the Fed will follow that later this year with reductions to its roughly $8.5 trillion portfolio of government securities.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with firm bias in Asia due to a broad-based rebound in usd. The pair continued to ratchet higher in Europe due to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and hit session highs at 115.68 in New York in tandem with U.S. stocks.



The U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected in February and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher as the labor market recovery gathers steam. Private payrolls increased by 475,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 1.1060 in European morning. Despite staging a short-covering rebound to 1.1120 ahead of New York open, price fell to a 22-month trough at 1.1058. Later, price erased it losses and rallied to an intra-day of 1.1146 on broad-based retreat in usd before stabilising.



More from Reuters, euro zone inflation soared to another record high last month, intensifying a policy dilemma for the European Central Bank, which must convey a sense of calm amid war-related market turmoil but also respond to mounting price pressures. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 5.8% from 5.1% in January, beating expectations for 5.4% and also confounding the ECB's own projection for a drop, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The British pound met renewed selling at 1.3339 in Asian morning and fell to a fresh 2-month bottom at 1.3272 at European open. Cable then rallied to 1.3356 in New York morning and later ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.13407 near the close on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro together with broad-based usd's weakness.



Data to be released on Thursday:

Australia construction index, services PMI, building permits, trade balance, imports, exports, China services PMI, Japan consumer confidence, Swiss CPI, Italy services PMI, France services PMI, Germany services PMI, EU services PMI, PPI, unemployment rate, UK services PMI, U.S. jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, services PMI, durable goods and factory orders.