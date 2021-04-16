The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Thursday as the release of robust U.S. retail sales was offset by a selloff in U.S. Treasury yields.



On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. retail sales increased 9.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Data for February was revised higher to show sales dropping 2.7% instead of 3.0% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales increasing 5.9% in March. Reuters reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 576,000 for the week ended April 10 compared to 769,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 700,000 applications in the latest week.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar extended its recent losing streak and fell form 108.98 in Australia to 108.67 in Europe. The pair then ratcheted lower in tandem with selloff in U.S. Treasury yields and dropped to a 3-week low of 108.62 in New York morning before moving sideways.



Although the single currency extended its recent ascent and gained to 1.1989 in Asian morning, price retreated to 1.1970 before a brief rise to a 5-week high of 1.1993 in Europe. However, the pair then weakened to 1.1957 in New York morning on profit-taking as well as cross-selling in euro before rebounding to 1.1983 due to usd's weakness.



The British pound went through another roller-coaster ride. Cable retreated from 1.3794 to 1.3765 in Asia and despite rising to 1.3809 in Europe, the pair swiftly fell to session lows of 1.3762. Price then staged a strong rebound to 1.3807 at New York open on usd's weakness but only to weaken again to 1.3772 due to cross-selling in sterling and then moved broadly sideways.



Data to be released on Friday :



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China housing prices, industrial output, retail sales, Swiss producer/import price, Italy trade balance, EU trade balance, HICP, U.S. building permits, housing starts, U. Mich. sentiment, Canada wholesale trade.