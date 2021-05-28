The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Thursday as investors awaited the release of U.S. inflation report to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will hike its interest rate anytime soon. Sterling rallied across the board on hawkish comments from Bank of England's policy maker, Gertjan Vlieghe.
Reuters reported gross domestic product increased at a 6.4% annualized rate last quarter, the government said in its second estimate for the first three months of the year. That was unrevised from the estimate reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in the fourth quarter. It was the second-fastest GDP growth since the third quarter of 2003 and kept the economy on track to pull above its pre-pandemic level this quarter.
Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar initially fell from 109.20 in Asia to 109.04 at European open. However, renewed buying interest emerged and the pair rallied to a 1-1/2 month high of 109.92 in New York after release of U.S. GDP data together with rising U.S. yields before retreating to 109.76 on profit-taking.
The single currency rose from 1.2176 in Asia to session highs of 1.2215 in European morning. The pair then retreated to 1.2180 in New York morning on broad-based rebound in usd before staging a rebound to 1.2211 and then traded sideways.
Although the British pound briefly dipped to a 9-day low of 1.4092 in Asian morning, price found renewed buying and gained to 1.4140 in Europe. Cable then rallied to 1.4195 in New York morning and then ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.4218 on hawkish comments from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe before retreating to 1.4198 on profit-taking.
Reuters reported the Bank of England is only likely to start to raise interest rates "well into" next year, although a move could come earlier in 2022 if the economy rebounds faster than expected, BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Thursday.
"My central scenario is that the economy evolves similarly to the MPC's central projection in May, but with somewhat more slack than in the central projection," Vlieghe said in a lecture at the University of Bath. "In that scenario, the first rise in Bank Rate is likely to become appropriate only well into next year, with some modest further tightening thereafter," he added.
Data to be released on Friday:
Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment rate, construction orders, Germany import prices, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Swiss KOF indicators, Italy producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price, trade balance, wholesale inventories, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada budget balance.
