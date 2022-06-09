The greenback ended the day mixed against majority of its peers on Wednesday on concerns over global growth whilst euro gained across the board ahead of ECB's decision on Thursday.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose above Tuesday's fresh 20-year peak at 132.99 to 134.47 at New York open on broad-based selling in jpy due to comments from Bank of Japan's Kuroda. However, the pair then retreated sharply to 133.61 in tandem with U.S. yields together with profit-taking before rebounding.



Reuters reported Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said dollar moves may not be affected much by U.S. interest rate hikes unless the pace is much faster than expected, according to a recording of an online interview by the Financial Times aired on Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve has made "quite clear" how much it would like to raise interest rates, which has been priced in well by markets, Kuroda said in the interview recording.

"Unless the Fed raises interest rates must faster than, or more than what their forward guidance shows, the dollar rate may not be so much affected by (U.S.-Japanese) interest rate differentials," he said. Kuroda also said he does not expect China's COVID-19 lockdowns to have a long-term impact on Chinese and global economic growth, with any fallout likely to be temporary.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.0672 in European morning. The pair then erased its losses and jumped in Europe on cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling and hit session highs at 1.0748 in New York morning before retreating to 1.0713 near the close on rebound in usd.



The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.2557 ahead of European open. Despite rebounding to 1.2583 at European open, price fell to an intra-day low at 1.2514 in European morning before staging a recovery to 1.2564 in tandem with euro in New York morning.



Data to be released on Thursday:

U.K. RICS housing price balance, China exports, imports, trade balance, France non-farm payrolls, Japan machine tool orders, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, U.S. initial jobless claim and continuing jobless claims.