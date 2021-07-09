The greenback traded mixed against its peers as a selloff in global stocks triggered safe-haven jpy buying. Elsewhere, euro rallied across the board as the European Central Bank set a new inflation target.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week, an indication that the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be choppy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 373,000 for the week ended July 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 110.70 in Australia and tumbled to 109.76 in European morning on active safe-haven buying in jpy due to a selloff in global stocks. The pair then edged lower to a near 1-month low at 109.54 in New York morning before staging a rebound to 109.86.



The single currency remained under pressure in Australia and dropped to session lows at 1.1784 in Asian morning. However, the pair then rallied to an intra-day high at 1.1864 in New York morning as ECB set a new inflation target and due partly to cross-buying in euro especially vs sterling before stabilising.



News from Reuters, the European Central Bank set a new inflation target on Thursday and carved out a major role in the fight against climate change, as Europe's most powerful financial institution embarked on the biggest overhaul in its 23-year history.

With inflation having undershot its target for nearly a decade, ECB President Christine Lagarde has driven an 18-month deep dive into the inner workings of the bank, challenging even fundamental principles of central banking in the hopes of resetting strategy and bolstering credibility. "We know that 2% is not going to be constantly on target, there might be some moderate, temporary deviation in either direction of that 2%. And that is OK," Lagarde told a news conference to present the review.



The British pound met renewed selling at 1.3806 in Australia and retreated to 1.3775 in Asian morning, then lower to 1.3761 in early European morning. Despite staging a rebound to 1.3793, price fell to session lows at 1.3742 at New York open on cross-selling in sterling before staging a recovery to 1.3797 in New York morning. The pair later retreated again to 1.3755 before ratcheting higher to 1.3791 near New York close.



Data to be released on Friday:



China PPI, CPI, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, Italy industrial output, Canada employment change, unemployment rate, U.S. wholesales inventories and wholesales sales.