The greenback ended the day mixed against its peers on Wednesday as investors remained cautious after recent U.S. data triggered concerns over whether the Federal Reserve policy action and ahead of U.S. jobs report this Friday.



Reuters reported U.S. private payrolls increased by 132,000 jobs in August after rising 270,000 in July, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. The ADP report was suspended for June and July while the company revamped the methodology for the data after a poor record predicting the private payrolls count in the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report. The report is now jointly developed with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. It now includes a new wages measure. Historical data for the past 12 years has been benchmarked.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar remained under pressure in Asia and fell to session lows at 138.28 in early European morning. The pair then gained 138.89 in European morning and then ratcheted higher in tandem with U.S. yields to an intra-day high of 138.89 near New York close.



The single currency gained to 1.0044 in Asia before dropping to session lows at 0.9972 in European morning. The pair then rallied to an intra-day high at 1.0078 due partly to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling before retreating on profit-taking.



The British pound traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.1693 ahead of European open before falling to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.1599 in New York morning on cross-selling of sterling. Despite staging a short-covering rebound to 1.1653, price retreated again to 1.1608 near the close on usd's rebound.



Data to be released on Thursday:



Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, building capex, capital expenditure, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Germany retail sales, S n P manufacturing PMI, Swiss CPI, retail sales, manufacturing PMI, Italy S n P manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, GDP, France S n P manufacturing PMI, EU S n P manufacturing PMI, employment change, U.K. S n P manufacturing PMI, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, S n P manufacturing PMI, construction spending, USM manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits and S n P manufacturing PMI.