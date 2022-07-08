The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report release as well as CPI next week to gauge how the Federal Reserve will act on its rates.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite edging up to 136.12 at Asian open, price fell to 135.56 in Asian morning. The pair then rose to session highs at 136.22 in European morning on rally in US yields before retreating sharply to 135.57 at New York open before staging a strong rebound to 136.10 in New York afternoon.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week and demand for labor is slowing, with layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June as aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve stokes recession fears. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 235,000 for the week ended July 2, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 230,000 applications for the latest week.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.0221 ahead of European open. The pair then retreated to 1.0176 in European morning, then lower to fresh 20-year trough of 1.0145 in New York due partly to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound traded with a firm bias in Asia and jumped to 1.2024 in European morning on news of UK PM Johnson's resignation. Despite retreating to 1.1949 in New York morning on profit-taking, price found renewed buying and rallied to an intra-day high of 1.2030 in New York afternoon due partly to cross-buying of sterling.



More from Reuters, Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. "The process of choosing that new leader should begin now," Johnson said at the door of Number 10 Downing Street. "And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place." In other news, the U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its next meeting later this month and most likely should then deliver a 50 basis point hike at its following policy meeting, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday. "I am definitely in support a doing another 75 basis point hike in July," Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics. "Probably 50 in September and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more."



Data to be released on Friday:

Japan all household spending, current account, trade balance, eco watchers current, eco watchers outlook, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy industrial output, US non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada employment change and unemployment rate.