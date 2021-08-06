The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited the release of Friday's jobs report to get a better idea of whether the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy anytime soon.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in just more than 21 years in July as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000 for the week ended July 31, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 384,000 applications for the latest week.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar extended Wednesday's ascent on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve's Clarida and edged up to 109.75 at European open. The pair then fell to an intra-day low at 109.41 ahead of New York open before rising to session highs at 109.78 in tandem with U.S. yields.



Source from Reuters, the U.S. economic recovery is progressing rapidly, the labor market is improving and it may be possible for the Federal Reserve to start withdrawing its accommodative monetary policy sooner than some expect, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday. "My outlook is very much that the economy is going to recover," Waller said during a virtual event organized by the American Enterprise Institute think tank. "We will be able to pull back on accommodative monetary policy potentially sooner than others think."



The single currency traded broadly sideways inside a narrow range. Despite edging down to a 1-week low at 1.1829 in European morning, price rebounded to 1.1857 at New York open before retreating again to 1.1831 near New York close.



The British pound went through a roller-coaster ride. The pair traded sideways in Asia before spiking down to session lows at 1.3873 at European open, price jumped to 1.3928 in Europe and then briefly gained to 1.3946 in knee-jerk reaction to Bank of England's rate decision. However, price swiftly pared its gains and retreated sharply to 1.3900 in New York morning before rising again to session highs at 1.3949 in New York on cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro.



News from Reuters on the Bank of England, it kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday but gave fresh clues as to how it would start weaning the economy off pandemic support. The Bank said notably that it would start reducing its stock of bonds when its policy rate reaches 0.5% by not reinvesting proceeds and that it would consider actively selling down holdings when the rate reaches at least 1%.

Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected no immediate policy changes by the BoE, despite a post-lockdown rise in inflation. The BoE said its Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-1 to keep its government bond-buying programme at 875 billion pounds ($1.22 trillion), with only Michael Saunders voting to scale back the programme.



Data to be released on Friday:



Australia AIG services index, Japan all household spending coincident index, leading indicator, China export, import, trade balance, Germany industrial output, U.K. Halifax house prices, France current account, Non-Farm payrolls, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy industrial output, U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada employment change, unemployment change, and Ivey PMI.