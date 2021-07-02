The greenback traded higher against its peers on Thursday but within narrow ranges as investors chose to remain on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of U.S. jobs report.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June as companies held on to their workers amid labor shortages. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 364,000 for the week ended June 26, the Labor Department said on Thursday.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 111.03 in Asian morning and rallied to 111.62 in European morning on active cross-selling in jpy before retreating to 111.36 at New York open. The pair then edged higher to a fresh 15-month high of 111.63 on renewed usd's strength.



The single currency fell from 1.1859 in Australia to an 11-week low of 1.1838 at European open on usd's strength. However, the pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.1884 at New York open on cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling before retreating to 1.1841 in New York on rebound in U.S. yields.



The British pound went through a roller-coaster ride as despite retreating in Asia to 1.3806 at European open before rebounding to 1.3833. However, the pair met renewed selling and dropped to 1.3766 in European morning on comments from Bank of England's Governor Bailey. Cable then staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3820 in New York but only to fall to a fresh 2-month low of 1.3753 on broad-based weakness in sterling.



According to Reuters, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday it was important not to over-react to a rise in inflation that was likely to prove temporary. "It is important not to over-react to temporarily strong growth and inflation, to ensure that the recovery is not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions," Bailey said in his annual Mansion House speech.



Data to be released on Friday:



Germany retail sales, France budget balance, EU producer prices, U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, international trade balance, goods trade balance, durables ex-defense , durable goods, durables ex-transport, factory orders, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports, imports and Markit manufacturing PMI.