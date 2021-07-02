The greenback traded higher against its peers on Thursday but within narrow ranges as investors chose to remain on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of U.S. jobs report.
Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June as companies held on to their workers amid labor shortages. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 364,000 for the week ended June 26, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 111.03 in Asian morning and rallied to 111.62 in European morning on active cross-selling in jpy before retreating to 111.36 at New York open. The pair then edged higher to a fresh 15-month high of 111.63 on renewed usd's strength.
The single currency fell from 1.1859 in Australia to an 11-week low of 1.1838 at European open on usd's strength. However, the pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.1884 at New York open on cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling before retreating to 1.1841 in New York on rebound in U.S. yields.
The British pound went through a roller-coaster ride as despite retreating in Asia to 1.3806 at European open before rebounding to 1.3833. However, the pair met renewed selling and dropped to 1.3766 in European morning on comments from Bank of England's Governor Bailey. Cable then staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3820 in New York but only to fall to a fresh 2-month low of 1.3753 on broad-based weakness in sterling.
According to Reuters, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday it was important not to over-react to a rise in inflation that was likely to prove temporary. "It is important not to over-react to temporarily strong growth and inflation, to ensure that the recovery is not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions," Bailey said in his annual Mansion House speech.
Data to be released on Friday:
Germany retail sales, France budget balance, EU producer prices, U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, international trade balance, goods trade balance, durables ex-defense , durable goods, durables ex-transport, factory orders, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports, imports and Markit manufacturing PMI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to another key support around 1.1800
EUR/USD remains pressured around a three-month low tested below 1.1850. Failures to bounce off crucial horizontal line, downbeat Momentum keep bears hopeful. Two-month-old support line, RSI conditions to test the further downside
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD prints losses for the straight seventh day. The US dollar stands strong after the mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. The sterling lost its ground post-disappointing economic data, BOE dovish stance.
Gold: Recovery towards $1,800 awaits US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the two-day bounce off the key support below $1,780 on Friday. The yellow metal’s recovery moves fade amid the pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) anxiety, even as the economic recovery hopes back the gold buyers.
These three DeFi tokens prepare to make a resurgence
Aave price jumps almost 60% from the June lows, shattering the May declining trend line. Compound price catapults 90%, reinstating various support levels as the DeFi token pursues higher prices. Maker price recovers the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
US interest rates and the dollar: Still the closest of companions
After all the pandemic dramas of the past 18 months, Fed interest rate policy remains the most important indicator for the US dollar. Are the Fed's June projection of two possible hikes in 2023 a tightening bias? If US inflation is a temporary phenomenon, why the abrupt change in policy?