The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Tuesday as investors booked profits after usd's recent rally on upbeat U.S. jobs report last Friday and are awaiting for the CPI data released on this Thursday.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 115.54 at European open on cross-selling in yen. Despite retreating to 115.24, the pair then eared its losses and rallied to session highs of 115.62 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields before stabilising.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1448 in Asia and tumbled to an intra-day low of 1.1397 at European open on cross-selling in euro especially versus sterling before staging a short covering rebound to 1.1433. The pair later retreated to 1.1401 in early New York morning before trading sideways.



The British pound initially dropped from 1.3539 at Tokyo open to session lows of 1.3508 at European open. Despite erasing its losses and rose to an intra-day high at 1.3563, cable later retreated to 1.3517 in early New York morning before rebounding to 1.3556.



In other news, Reuters reported Europe is moving towards a normalisation of monetary policy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Tuesday, adding that although inflation was still high, he expected the inflation rate to ease towards the end of the year.



Data to be released on Wednesday :

Australia consumer sentiment, China CPI, PPI, UK retail sales, Germany imports, exports, trade balance, Canada leading index, U.S. mortgage applications, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.