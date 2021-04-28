The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.



Reuters reported U.S. consumer confidence jumped to a 14-month high in April as increased vaccination against COVID-19 and additional fiscal stimulus allowed for more services businesses to reopen, boosting demand and hiring by companies. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index raced to a reading of 121.7 this month. That was the highest level since February 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and followed a reading of 109.0 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index increasing to a reading of 113.0 in April.



Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar found renewed buying at 108.08 in Australia and rose to 108.38 in Asia on renewed Covid-19 concerns before retreating to 108.17 at European open. However, the pair then rallied to 108.77 near New York close due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.2089 in Australia and fell to 1.2066 in Asia. Despite edging lower to session lows of 1.2057 in Europe, the pair erased intra-day losses and rose to 1.2092 ahead of New York open on broad-based usd's weakness before trading broadly sideways.



The British pound initially fell from 1.3902 in Australia to 1.3875 in Asia before rebounding to 1.3900 in early European morning. Despite falling to session lows of 1.3859, cable then erased intra-day losses and rose to 1.3924 in New York on broad-based retreat in usd as well as cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro but weakened again to 1.387.



Data to be released on Wednesday :



U.K. BRC shop price index, Japan retail sales, Australia CPI, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA mortgage application, trade balance, wholesale inventories, Fed interest rate decision, Canada retail sales.