The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Reuters reported U.S. consumer confidence jumped to a 14-month high in April as increased vaccination against COVID-19 and additional fiscal stimulus allowed for more services businesses to reopen, boosting demand and hiring by companies. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index raced to a reading of 121.7 this month. That was the highest level since February 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and followed a reading of 109.0 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index increasing to a reading of 113.0 in April.
Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar found renewed buying at 108.08 in Australia and rose to 108.38 in Asia on renewed Covid-19 concerns before retreating to 108.17 at European open. However, the pair then rallied to 108.77 near New York close due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
The single currency met renewed selling at 1.2089 in Australia and fell to 1.2066 in Asia. Despite edging lower to session lows of 1.2057 in Europe, the pair erased intra-day losses and rose to 1.2092 ahead of New York open on broad-based usd's weakness before trading broadly sideways.
The British pound initially fell from 1.3902 in Australia to 1.3875 in Asia before rebounding to 1.3900 in early European morning. Despite falling to session lows of 1.3859, cable then erased intra-day losses and rose to 1.3924 in New York on broad-based retreat in usd as well as cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro but weakened again to 1.387.
Data to be released on Wednesday :
U.K. BRC shop price index, Japan retail sales, Australia CPI, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA mortgage application, trade balance, wholesale inventories, Fed interest rate decision, Canada retail sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Drops towards two-week-old support line near 1.3900
GBP/USD stays pressured around the intraday low of 1.3890, down 0.12% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. 100, 200-SMA confluence can test the bears amid upbeat Momentum. Weekly resistance line guards short-term upside ahead of 1.3950 horizontal hurdle.
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Vaxart soars 40% to two-month highs on encouraging covid vaccine
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) broke its two-month-long consolidative mode to the upside, rocketing nearly 37% to hit two-month highs of $9.48 on Tuesday. Vaxart teams up with a pharmaceutical giant to prepare for a flu vaccine in a post-COVID world.