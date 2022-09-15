The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Wednesday after Tuesday's rally following release of red hot US inflation data. Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check for a possible currency intervention and the Japanese yen rallied across the board.
Reuters reported U.S. producer prices fell for second straight month in August as energy prices declined further, data showed on Wednesday.
The producer price index for final demand dipped 0.1% last month after slipping 0.4% in July, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through August, the PPI increased 8.7% after rising 9.8% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI dipping 0.1% and increasing 8.8% year-on-year.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite extending Tuesday's rally to session highs at 144.95 in Australia, price met renewed selling there and tumbled in Asian session on verbal warning of intervention from Japanese officials and hit an intra-day low at 142.56 in New York morning before stabilising.
More from Reuters, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday currency intervention was among options the government would consider in combating sharp falls in the yen, which meanwhile fell close to a 24-year low against the dollar. Data issued on Tuesday showing unexpectedly strong U.S. inflation for August prompted bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates higher and for longer, increasing downward pressure on the yen. "Recent moves are rapid and one-sided, and we're very concerned. If such moves continue, we must respond without ruling out any options," Suzuki told reporters on Wednesday.
The single currency extended overnight selloff to session lows at 0.9956 in Australia before rebounding 1.0001 ahead of European open. Despite retreating to 0.9960 at European open, price gained to session highs at 1.0023 in European morning before weakening to 0.9970 in New York due partly to cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling.
The British pound found renewed buying at 1.1483 in Australia and rebounded to 1.1531 ahead of European open. The price then fell to an intra-day low at 1.1480 at European open before rising to session highs at 1.1589 in New York due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. Price later retreated to 1.1527 in New York mid-day.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand GDP, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, tertiary industry activities, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, EU trade balance, labor costs, Canada housing starts, U.S. NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and business inventories.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6800 despite weak Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is advancing towards 0.6800, picking up fresh bids despite the disappointing Australian employment data. The aussie cheers for more Chinese stimulus amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar struggles to find demand ahead of US Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY regains 143.00 amid sluggish yields, Japan’s record deficit, US Retail Sales eyed
USD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 143.35 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yen pair portrays the market’s rush towards the US dollar amid a lack of clarity and before the key US Retail Sales data for August. With this, the quote ignores the bond market's inaction.
Gold declines towards $1,690 on hawkish Fed bets, US Retail Sales eyed
Gold price has shifted into a negative trajectory as the asset has slipped below Wednesday’s low at $1,693.67. The precious metal is declining towards $1,690.00 as bears are taking charge of soaring odds for a bumper rate hike by the Fed ahead.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB poised for a quick 12% run-up
Binance Coin price created a bullish structure shift in the second week of September, which is currently being tested. A resurgence of buyers coupled with a spike in bullish momentum is required for BNB to see its next leg-up.
Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.