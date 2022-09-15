The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Wednesday after Tuesday's rally following release of red hot US inflation data. Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check for a possible currency intervention and the Japanese yen rallied across the board.



Reuters reported U.S. producer prices fell for second straight month in August as energy prices declined further, data showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index for final demand dipped 0.1% last month after slipping 0.4% in July, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through August, the PPI increased 8.7% after rising 9.8% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI dipping 0.1% and increasing 8.8% year-on-year.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite extending Tuesday's rally to session highs at 144.95 in Australia, price met renewed selling there and tumbled in Asian session on verbal warning of intervention from Japanese officials and hit an intra-day low at 142.56 in New York morning before stabilising.



More from Reuters, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday currency intervention was among options the government would consider in combating sharp falls in the yen, which meanwhile fell close to a 24-year low against the dollar. Data issued on Tuesday showing unexpectedly strong U.S. inflation for August prompted bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates higher and for longer, increasing downward pressure on the yen. "Recent moves are rapid and one-sided, and we're very concerned. If such moves continue, we must respond without ruling out any options," Suzuki told reporters on Wednesday.



The single currency extended overnight selloff to session lows at 0.9956 in Australia before rebounding 1.0001 ahead of European open. Despite retreating to 0.9960 at European open, price gained to session highs at 1.0023 in European morning before weakening to 0.9970 in New York due partly to cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound found renewed buying at 1.1483 in Australia and rebounded to 1.1531 ahead of European open. The price then fell to an intra-day low at 1.1480 at European open before rising to session highs at 1.1589 in New York due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. Price later retreated to 1.1527 in New York mid-day.



Data to be released on Thursday:

New Zealand GDP, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, tertiary industry activities, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, EU trade balance, labor costs, Canada housing starts, U.S. NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and business inventories.