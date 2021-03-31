-
USD and UST 10-year both at swing highs.
-
No inflation signal for the Fed.
-
Payroll data to gauge labor market health.
Treasury 10-year yield was up 1.67% on Wednesday, kissing a 14-month high of 1.77%, while Treasury 10-year inflation breakeven rate reached an 8-year high of 2.36%. Future inflation expectations are not reflected in the FX market as the U.S. dollar tested another swing high with DXY breaking resistance and touching intraday high of 93.43.
The dollar is likely to have its best month since November 2016, gaining 2.76%. Price is 3 standard deviations away from the mean on the daily chart, signaling overbought levels. Also, upper Bollinger Band resistance was pierced mid-week, while RSI touched 71 and Stochastic 93, confirming that a pullback may be due near 92.81 and 92.90 levels. Momentum indicators support a strong bullish trend for the upcoming days and weeks. Weekly chart confirms the same bullish but overbought trend.
The Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, printed a very moderate 1.6% year-on-year growth in February when the economy was 43% open, according to the Dallas Fed Mobility and Engagement Index (MEI). Expectedly, the combination of the reopening and another round of stimulus in the U.S. will be reflected in the CPI and PCE during Q2 and Q3. However, given the hole in the labor market, we would be inclined to agree with Chairman Powell that the uptick is likely to be transitory and potentially lift only relative prices with little duration.
With an unemployment rate of 6.2% but labor force participation of 61.4% (down from pre-pandemic levels of 63.4%), there are still around 9 million under- or unemployed people in the U.S. Moreover, the recent non-farm payrolls of 379,000 jobs added in February was higher than the consensus expectation, but those jobs were predominantly in sectors that tend to be cyclical, structurally low skilled and also low paid. Additionally, these sectors (retail, leisure and hospitality, education and health) were beaten the most by the lockdowns. By natural extension, we would have seen a recovery once the economy started to reopen.
Friday’s NFP report will reveal whether the consensus expectation of 639,000 jobs to be added will manifest itself. Uptick in average hourly earnings and average weekly hours will also help gauge the health of the labor market. Without a recovery in the latter two, the market has likely overshot inflation expectations, priced in the Treasury yield curve, given that there will be little to no pressure for wage growth. Wage growth will remain the key component for sustainable inflation that may eventually put a stop to the dollar rally.
We continue to remain bullish on the dollar given the higher relative real GDP growth in the U.S., its successful vaccine rollout, and the stimulus that has been a lifeline for the economy. A potential pullback may be due but the daily to weekly trend is pointing higher. Year-end projection of 94.00 remains but it is likely to overshoot in the near-term, given the momentum and conviction in the trend.
