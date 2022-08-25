The following New York summary is taken from Reuters forex report



The dollar gained against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, holding near a 20-year high as investors waited for a Friday speech by the Federal Reserve chairman for fresh clues on how aggressive the central bank will be in its battle against inflation.



Investors have pared back expectations that the Fed could tilt to a slower pace of rate hikes as inflation remains at 8.5% on an annual basis, well above the Fed's 2% target.



Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole will be scrutinized for any indication that an economic slowdown might alter the Fed’s strategy.



Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 61% chance that the Fed will hike rates by another 75 basis points at its September meeting, and a 39% probability of a 50 basis points increase.



The dollar index was last up 0.13% at 108.67, holding just below a 20-year high of 109.29 reached on July 14.



The greenback could give back some gains on Friday if Powell expresses any concerns about the impact of the monetary tightening.



The dollar gained even after data on Wednesday showed that new orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased at a slower pace in July from the prior month, suggesting that business spending on equipment could struggle to rebound after contracting in the second quarter.



Other data on Wednesday showed that the U.S. economy likely created 462,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated.