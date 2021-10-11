The Dollar rose to its highest level versus the Japanese Yen to start the week, as markets expected the Fed to press forward with easing its QE programme.

Despite the disappointing Non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which saw 194,000 added to the U.S. economy, many expect tapering to begin next month.

USDJPY rose to an intraday high of 113.41 in today’s trading session, which is its highest level since December 2018.

As the Dollar strengthened, Monday’s move also several U.S. indices lower, with the benchmark S&P 500 trading 0.29% lower as of writing.

Many now wait to see if the Fed will give any guidance to its potential next policy updates.

Oil prices rise to highest since 2014

Oil prices continued to climb to begin this week, with prices of Crude once again setting multi-year highs.

The move comes as the supply of energies remains disrupted, as producers continue to overcome bottlenecks in the distribution process.

WTI Crude hit a high of $82.20 earlier today, a level it had not reached since October 2014.

Many believe prices could go to as high as $100 per barrel, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+ continue to maintain output curbs.

Brent also traded at a 7-year high, hitting $85.01 per barrel.