The greenback rose to 10-1/2 month highs against majority of its peers due to a surge in U.S. Treasury yields where the benchmark 10-year hit a fresh 3-month peak of 1.525%. Sterling fell to 8-month lows due to fuel concerns in UK.



Reuters reported Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the U.S. economy is still far from achieving maximum employment, a key component of the central bank's requirements for raising interest rates. "What I said last week was that we had all but met the test for tapering," said Powell, testifying before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. "I made it clear that we are, in my view, a long way from meeting the test for maximum employment." Fed officials said they would keep buying $120 billion a month in bonds until there is "substantial further progress" toward the Fed's maximum employment and inflation goals, but they have set a higher bar for raising interest rates.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 110.94 at Asian open and gained to 111.42 in early European morning on rising U.S. yields together with active cross-selling in jpy. The pair then ratcheted higher and hit a near 3-month peak at 111.63 at New York open before retreating to 111.24 but later staging a rebound again to 111.61 in New York afternoon.



The single currency staged a rebound from 1.1686 to 1.1703 in Asia before retreating to 1.1673 in early European morning and then marginally lower to 1.1672 in New York morning. Despite a brief recovery to 1.1700, price fell to a 5-week low at 1.1668 on broad-based usd's strength before stabilising.



More Reuters news on European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, he continued play down inflation worries on Tuesday and warned against overreacting to a temporary spike in prices. "The key challenge is to ensure that we do not overreact to transitory supply shocks that have no bearing on the medium term, while also nurturing the positive demand forces that could durably lift inflation towards our 2% inflation target," she told an ECB conference. "We will only react to improvements in headline inflation that we are confident are durable and reflected in underlying inflation dynamics," she said. "We see no signs that this increase in inflation is becoming broad-based across the economy."



The British pound rebounded from 1.3689 in Asia to session highs at 1.3717 at European open, however, the pair met renewed selling there and tumbled by more than 1% on broad-based selling in sterling due to UK fuel crisis together with dollar's strength to an 8-month trough at 1.3521 in New York before stabilising.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



U.K. BRC shop price index, nationwide house price, Italy producer prices, Swiss investor sentiment, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, U.S. MBA mortgage application, pending home sales, and Canada producer prices.