ADP data recorded an increase in private-sector payrolls of 692,000 for June and well above consensus forecasts of 600,000, although the May increase was revised down to 886,000 from 978,000. There were strong gains in the services sector with the increase driven by the leisure and hospitality sector, but ADP commented that employment was still around 7 million below pre-covid levels. The dollar secured a limited advance following the data as confidence in the labour market was sustained.

The dollar maintained a firm tone through the month-end fix and EUR/USD dipped to lows around 1.1850. The US currency overall posted the strongest monthly advance since November 2016 and maintained a firm tone on Thursday as EUR/USD traded at 12-week lows just below the 1.1850 level.