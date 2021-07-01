ADP data recorded an increase in private-sector payrolls of 692,000 for June and well above consensus forecasts of 600,000, although the May increase was revised down to 886,000 from 978,000. There were strong gains in the services sector with the increase driven by the leisure and hospitality sector, but ADP commented that employment was still around 7 million below pre-covid levels. The dollar secured a limited advance following the data as confidence in the labour market was sustained.
The dollar maintained a firm tone through the month-end fix and EUR/USD dipped to lows around 1.1850. The US currency overall posted the strongest monthly advance since November 2016 and maintained a firm tone on Thursday as EUR/USD traded at 12-week lows just below the 1.1850 level.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1850 on ongoing dollar strength
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.
GBP/USD hits 10-week low on dollar strength, UK data miss
GBP/USD has dipped 1.3785, falling to the lowest since mid-April. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar remains strong across the board.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.