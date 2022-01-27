Risk appetite held firm into Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision. The Fed statement was in line with expectations, but there notably was hawkish rhetoric from Chair Powell with a warning of potential rate hikes at every meeting from March. US yields moved higher following Powell’s comments with the 10-year yield near 1.85%. Wall Street equities reversed gains to post net losses. The mood soured in Asia on Thursday with significant losses across all major bourses as US futures dipped lower. The dollar posted strong gains following Powell’s comments with 6-week highs. EUR/USD dipped to 2-month lows around 1.1210. Sterling was resilient but drifted lower with GBP/USD at 4-week lows around 1.3420.

Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice