A stronger start for European markets has been seen this morning, although weakness in commodity prices has held back UK mining stocks, which in turn have put pressure on FTSE gains.

Markets will be hoping that a speech by ECB president Lagarde will offer some excitement later on, since otherwise a dull day lies ahead of us. Early gains for the FTSE 100 and other European markets have been walked back, and with month- and quarter-end looming the hunt is on for reasons to cut back on risk. Added to that we have the payrolls report on Friday and a long weekend in the US next Monday, so it feels like June has already been declared over by a significant majority of traders. Dollar strength continues to weigh on the euro and sterling, giving a modest boost to indices this side of the pond, while in the US despite some weakness in the futures markets remain in strong form.

Money continues to flow into the US dollar, as the greenback continues its recovery from the lows of last week. The rosier US outlook is driving a renewed appreciation of US assets, even if the Fed has managed to muddy the waters on policy thanks to the recent FOMC meeting and the speeches following it. This rise in the greenback is taking its toll on commodity prices, with gold under renewed pressure while oil becomes increasingly nervous ahead of this week’s OPEC get-together.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,313, up 30 points from Monday’s close.