A stronger start for European markets has been seen this morning, although weakness in commodity prices has held back UK mining stocks, which in turn have put pressure on FTSE gains.
Markets will be hoping that a speech by ECB president Lagarde will offer some excitement later on, since otherwise a dull day lies ahead of us. Early gains for the FTSE 100 and other European markets have been walked back, and with month- and quarter-end looming the hunt is on for reasons to cut back on risk. Added to that we have the payrolls report on Friday and a long weekend in the US next Monday, so it feels like June has already been declared over by a significant majority of traders. Dollar strength continues to weigh on the euro and sterling, giving a modest boost to indices this side of the pond, while in the US despite some weakness in the futures markets remain in strong form.
Money continues to flow into the US dollar, as the greenback continues its recovery from the lows of last week. The rosier US outlook is driving a renewed appreciation of US assets, even if the Fed has managed to muddy the waters on policy thanks to the recent FOMC meeting and the speeches following it. This rise in the greenback is taking its toll on commodity prices, with gold under renewed pressure while oil becomes increasingly nervous ahead of this week’s OPEC get-together.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,313, up 30 points from Monday’s close.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.19 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading near 1.19, down on the day. Dollar strength and virus fears weigh on the pair ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech and the release of German CPI figures for June.
GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.3850, the lowest in over a week as the dollar gains ground across the board. The BOE's dovishness and worries about rising UK covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD drops to over one-week lows, below $1,770 level
Gold added to the previous day's modest losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.