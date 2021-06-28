Stock market
Global markets hit record levels last week amid weaker-than-expected US inflation. This was also facilitated by news of a bilateral agreement between President Biden and Congress, which involves an increase in government spending on US infrastructure.
The plan is valued at $ 1.2 trillion over eight years, with $ 579 billion of that new spending.
Investors are watching the deal closely, as it could significantly boost market demand through investments in renewable energy and the e-vehicle industry.
Oil
At the start of the Asian session on Monday, Brent prices climbed to their highest level since October 2018 and then pulled back slightly due to profit-taking by investors.
Now the main driver is the expectation that the growth in demand in the energy markets will exceed the supply, and OPEC + will have to carefully return more oil to the market from August. It is planned that the level of production will increase by 250,000 or even 500,000 barrels per day. However, this will most likely not be enough for a noticeable decline in prices: we will be able to see a real correction after an additional daily 1 million barrels.
As part of the agreement, OPEC + gives the market 2.1 million barrels per day from May to July. A meeting is scheduled for July 1st, at which a new plan to increase daily volumes is to be adopted.
In the meantime, the August futures for Brent corrected by 0.2%, to $ 76.02, the contract for WTI fell by 12 cents, reaching $ 73.93 in the morning.
Dollar
A weakening US currency and rising investor risk appetite on stock exchanges also supported dollar-denominated commodity prices.
All traders' attention shifted to the US labor market after last week's inflation data fell below expectations. Fears remain strong that the Federal Reserve will loosen its monetary stimulus.
The dollar index rose 0.1% to 91.870, recovering from Friday's low at 91.524. The euro fell 0.1% to $ 1.1923.
Among the important economic indicators to be published this week, Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data deserves special attention. The number of jobs outside the agricultural sector is projected to have increased by 675,000 over the past month.
Gold
Gold is gaining ground this morning, with futures contracts up 0.18% to $ 1,781.05.
Investors included in the quotes the same ambiguous signals from the US Federal Reserve on tightening monetary policy after the publication of restrained inflation data.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 as US dollar turns south
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows and slide further
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so. The Fed’s sudden hawkish turn, a modest USD strength capped gains for the metal. The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.