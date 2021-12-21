In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
DAX performs a V-shaped reversal but the optimism stops today on a crucial resistance; 15440 points.
Brent Oil bounces off a crucial dynamic support.
Dollar Index extends the pennant formation awaiting the breakout.
EURUSD enters the rectangle pattern continuing the sideways movement.
After choppy movements, GBPUSD finds itself still trading above the 38,2% Fibonacci.
The same with NZDUSD, which is doing everything to stay above the 38,2% Fibo.
USDCHF continues trading inside of the symmetric triangle pattern.
EURNZD jumps above important horizontal resistance and today, testing it as a support.
CADCHF breaks an absolutely crucial long-term support. That’s a strong sell!
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
